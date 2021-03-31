Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,821 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in CONMED by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in CONMED by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

CNMD opened at $130.06 on Wednesday. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $131.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3,251.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

In other CONMED news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,884.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $578,300.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,396.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333. 5.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Recommended Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.