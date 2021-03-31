Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,784 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,190.7% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 44,079 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 155,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after buying an additional 144,050 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after buying an additional 28,219 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.41.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $122.06 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $128.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.19. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of -105.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

