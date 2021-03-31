Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 175.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ITT by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in ITT by 2,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITT opened at $90.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average of $74.46. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $91.67. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.43.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

