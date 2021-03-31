Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.14% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 39,014 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $76,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $3,255,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 589,455 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,565. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 406.74, a current ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.67.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

