Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.12% of 1st Source worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

In other 1st Source news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $147,339.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

