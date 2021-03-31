Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $427,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,590,951.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Insiders sold a total of 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890 over the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $89.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

