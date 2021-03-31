Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,451,000 after purchasing an additional 313,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,730 shares of company stock worth $2,708,071 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Shares of KR opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.