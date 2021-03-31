Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 117,122 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,122 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

