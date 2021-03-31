Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 132,988 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132,988 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in MasTec by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $152,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,342 shares of company stock valued at $9,645,348. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTZ opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $99.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

