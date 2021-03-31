Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,704 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750,072 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,972,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,880,000 after purchasing an additional 273,785 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 29.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 259,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.