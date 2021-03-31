Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 25,763 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,763 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Cooper-Standard worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,771,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,094,000 after acquiring an additional 86,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,818,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPS stock opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $587.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

