Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 30,012 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 30,012 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PBR opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBR. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

