Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 392,845 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 392,845 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 10.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 39.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $538,096,110.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.93. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

