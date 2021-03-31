FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 270.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FedEx were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX opened at $285.92 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.27.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.