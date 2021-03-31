Feellike Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Feellike token can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Feellike has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,305.71 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 500,793.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00062435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.00321874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.99 or 0.00813929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00082717 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031170 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Token Trading

