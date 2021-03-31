Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FENC opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $167.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FENC shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

