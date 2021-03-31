Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 2,600 ($33.97). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

FEVR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Numis Securities cut Fevertree Drinks to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,246.67 ($29.35).

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 2,152 ($28.12) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,349.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,330.04. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 1,022 ($13.35) and a one year high of GBX 2,587 ($33.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

