FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) is Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 23,812.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,500 shares during the quarter. FibroGen accounts for 1.7% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of FibroGen worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,221 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in FibroGen by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FibroGen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $260,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,240. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FGEN traded up $3.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.95. 29,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,734. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

