Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.17

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.17 and last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 489567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIL shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Pi Financial set a C$5.75 target price on Filo Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$4.60 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 19.10 and a quick ratio of 19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$343.39 million and a P/E ratio of -12.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.98.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

