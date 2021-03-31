Financial Architects Inc Sells 61 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $23.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,078.44. 23,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,754. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,889.15 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,133.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,170.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.