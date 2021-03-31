Financial Corp Peregrine Sells 5,942 Shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) major shareholder Financial Corp Peregrine sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $67,798.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Corp Peregrine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Financial Corp Peregrine sold 34,332 shares of CPS Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $457,645.56.

On Monday, March 22nd, Financial Corp Peregrine sold 13,596 shares of CPS Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $208,290.72.

NASDAQ:CPSH traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,657. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CPS Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $180.66 million, a P/E ratio of 109.08 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.