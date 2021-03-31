Financial Survey: Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) vs. American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eversource Energy and American Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eversource Energy 2 6 4 0 2.17 American Electric Power 1 3 10 0 2.64

Eversource Energy presently has a consensus target price of $89.58, indicating a potential upside of 3.46%. American Electric Power has a consensus target price of $91.54, indicating a potential upside of 8.07%. Given American Electric Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Eversource Energy.

Dividends

Eversource Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Eversource Energy pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Electric Power pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eversource Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American Electric Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eversource Energy and American Electric Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eversource Energy $8.53 billion 3.49 $909.05 million $3.45 25.10 American Electric Power $15.56 billion 2.70 $1.92 billion $4.24 19.98

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Eversource Energy. American Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eversource Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Eversource Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Eversource Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eversource Energy and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eversource Energy 13.57% 8.88% 2.83% American Electric Power 12.82% 10.19% 2.66%

Summary

American Electric Power beats Eversource Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers. The Electric Transmission segment owns and maintains transmission facilities through CL&P, NSTAR Electric, PSNH, and WMECO. The Water Distribution segments operates three separate regulated water utilities in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The Natural Gas Distribution segment transmits and distributes natural gas to retail customers. The company was founded on July 1, 1966 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co., Inc. engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The Transmission & Distribution Utilities segment engages in the business of transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The AEP Transmission Holdco segment engages in the development, construction and operation of transmission facilities through investments in its wholly-owned transmission subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Generation & Marketing segment engages in non-regulated generation and marketing, risk management and retail activities. The company was founded on December 20, 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

