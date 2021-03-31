FIO Protocol Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $73.37 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037761 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 749,971,443 coins and its circulating supply is 227,276,330 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

