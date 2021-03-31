Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Short Interest Up 52.0% in March

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Fiore Gold from $2.55 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Fiore Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS:FIOGF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 33,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,397. Fiore Gold has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.