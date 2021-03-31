First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. First Bancorp posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.14 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,001 shares of company stock valued at $370,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,831. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $48.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

