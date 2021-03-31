First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.84. First Business Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FBIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 772,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,224,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after buying an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 344,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBIZ traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 28,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,232. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $213.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.87%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

