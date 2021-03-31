First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,069 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.67% of First Community worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Community by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Community by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Community by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 68,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 1.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Community by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,302 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCCO opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $157.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.80. First Community Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. Analysts anticipate that First Community Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

First Community Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

