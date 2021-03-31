First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 3,017 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.2% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 400.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 90,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 208,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 99,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 507,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.70. The company had a trading volume of 423,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,636,520. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $218.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

