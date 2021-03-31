First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 3,024 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $13,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.48. The stock had a trading volume of 319,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,708. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $323.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.06.

NSRGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.