First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 786 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 217,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,197,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

APD stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.92. 4,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,470. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.25 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

