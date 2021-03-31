First National Bank of Omaha Buys 1,164 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.16% of MasTec worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in MasTec by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MasTec by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $99.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,342 shares of company stock worth $9,645,348 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

