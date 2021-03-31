First National Bank of Omaha Buys 16,838 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,964 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,321,827 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $65,920,000 after purchasing an additional 211,426 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $20,337,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 693,950 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after acquiring an additional 483,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.67. 38,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,913,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of -140.88 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.