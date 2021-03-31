First National Bank of Omaha Buys 7,749 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.13% of American Campus Communities worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.66. 9,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,341. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACC. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

