First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.4% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in PepsiCo by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,593,000 after acquiring an additional 731,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,962,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,408,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.99. The stock had a trading volume of 136,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,360. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day moving average is $139.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $197.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.