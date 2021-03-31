First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.05% of Markel worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Markel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MKL. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,145.80.

Shares of Markel stock traded up $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $1,158.35. 289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,116.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,030.19. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $761.06 and a 1-year high of $1,169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.