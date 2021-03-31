First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.17.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $12.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,707. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.