First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,076 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,035,000 after buying an additional 67,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.02. The stock had a trading volume of 31,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,400. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.38. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $146.19 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.28.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

