First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State CORP. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.14. The stock had a trading volume of 95,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,391. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.13 and a 12 month high of $366.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.33 and a 200 day moving average of $336.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

