First National Bank of Omaha Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,889 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $14,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $52.88. 312,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,910,395. The stock has a market cap of $227.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. HSBC lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

