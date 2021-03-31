First National Bank of Omaha Grows Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 479,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,970,000 after acquiring an additional 30,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.03. 48,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,117. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

