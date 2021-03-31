First National Bank of Omaha Has $10.25 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.45.

TMO stock traded up $8.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.79. 31,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.40 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $463.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

