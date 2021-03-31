First National Bank of Omaha Has $10.58 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.11% of Quanta Services worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 612.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.49. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $88.97.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

