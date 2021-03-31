First National Bank of Omaha Has $15.28 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after buying an additional 1,386,337 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,174,000 after buying an additional 964,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,211. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.77. The firm has a market cap of $174.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.07 and a 52 week high of $188.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.