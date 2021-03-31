First National Bank of Omaha Has $16.38 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.99. 113,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,316,174. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

