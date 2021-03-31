First National Bank of Omaha Has $16.46 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Leidos makes up approximately 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.11% of Leidos worth $16,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8,599.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 187,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after buying an additional 184,893 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,163.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 1,428,547 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of LDOS traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $96.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.