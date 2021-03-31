First National Bank of Omaha Has $22.23 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 1.2% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $22,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.80. The stock had a trading volume of 21,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,886. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.31.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

