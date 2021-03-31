First National Bank of Omaha Has $24.18 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 1.3% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $24,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after acquiring an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,265,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 902,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $651,279,000 after acquiring an additional 98,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $8.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $757.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,596. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $718.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $679.91. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.90 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

