First National Bank of Omaha Has $28.10 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 266.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,897 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.5% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $28,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $75.44. The company had a trading volume of 137,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,490,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,595 shares of company stock worth $11,582,980. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

