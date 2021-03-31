First National Bank of Omaha Has $6.86 Million Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.10% of LHC Group worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHC Group stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.95. 1,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.26 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

