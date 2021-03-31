First National Bank of Omaha Increases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $55.97. The company had a trading volume of 92,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,322. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.81. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

